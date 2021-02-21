Advertisement

Marion advances past CCA 54-36 in 4A Region 5 semifinal

Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Indians outscored the CCA Clippers 21-3 in the third quarter on their way to a 54-36 win on Saturday night in the 4A Region 5 semifinal. With the win, the Indians advance to the Region championship and will take on Central Dewitt (15-2) on Tuesday night ay 7:00 p.m.

With the loss, the Clippers finish their season with a 17-5 record.

