Marion advances past CCA 54-36 in 4A Region 5 semifinal

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Indians outscored the CCA Clippers 21-3 in the third quarter on their way to a 54-36 win on Saturday night in the 4A Region 5 semifinal. With the win, the Indians advance to the Region championship and will take on Central Dewitt (15-2) on Tuesday night ay 7:00 p.m.

With the loss, the Clippers finish their season with a 17-5 record.

