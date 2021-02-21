Advertisement

Luka Garza makes Hawkeyes history as Iowa Men’s Basketball’s all-time leading scorer

Iowa center Luka Garza drives past Penn State forward John Harrar, left, during the first half...
Iowa center Luka Garza drives past Penn State forward John Harrar, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Hawkeyes Center Luka Garza made history at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday when he became the team’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the team record of 2,116 points during the 2nd Half of Iowa’s game against Penn State.

Garza tied and broke the late, great Roy Marble’s record with a free throw and a pick-an-role layup in 2nd Half.

