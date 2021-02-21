Luka Garza makes Hawkeyes history as Iowa Men’s Basketball’s all-time leading scorer

IOWA CITY Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Hawkeyes Center Luka Garza made history at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday when he became the team’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the team record of 2,116 points during the 2nd Half of Iowa’s game against Penn State.

Garza tied and broke the late, great Roy Marble’s record with a free throw and a pick-an-role layup in 2nd Half.

2️⃣,1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ career points & counting...



Luka Garza is now Iowa’s all-time scoring leader! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Om2jep02P0 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 21, 2021

