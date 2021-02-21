Advertisement

Iowa City business celebrates Black History Month with “Chucks and Pearls” photoshoot

By Becky Phelps
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -JD Beauty Supply in Iowa City hosted a photoshoot event Saturday afternoon celebrating Black History Month and the country’s first Black Vice President.

Tasha Lard, owner of JD Beauty Supply, says the “Chucks and Pearls” event is based on one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s signature looks.

Kids came in their best pair of converse, and Lard provided the pearls, with other local business owners providing cupcakes and the photoshoot.

”So it’s allowing us to, our little girls to come out and celebrate, and understand that they can do anything they want to do with their lives, including being Vice Presidents of the United States,” says Lard.

The photoshoot was free, but JD Beauty Supply did collect donations for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City.

