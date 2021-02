STANWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davenport Assumption Knights defeated the Solon Spartans 49-36 on Saturday night in the 3A Region 7 championship. With the win, the Knights clinch a berth in the 3A state quarterfinal round while the Spartans finish their season with a 17-6 record.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.