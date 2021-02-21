Advertisement

Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow moves into eastern Iowa during the late morning hours, causing slick roadways at times on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the majority of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Sunday evening. This is in agreement where we think the heaviest accumulating snow will take place today.

Precipitation should enter the western portions of the viewing area toward 10 a.m., reaching the Interstate 380 corridor between Iowa City and Waterloo, including Cedar Rapids, between 11:00 a.m. and Noon. Dubuque will see snow begin in the early afternoon.

2 to 4 inches of snow is still expected across the bulk of the viewing, with a few isolated 5 inch amounts possible. In the far south, toward Mt. Pleasant, amounts could be lighter due to warmer temperatures that could involve a little bit of a rain and snow mix.

Overall, temperatures near freezing will mean that today’s snow will be heavier and wetter than recent events, making it a bit more difficult to scoop away from driveways and sidewalks. However, it should also allow for lesser impacts on area roadways as salt treatments will be very effective at melting the snow. Slick roads are still looking likely at times, though, especially as the snow begins at your particular location.

After this storm system, warmer air is still expected in the early part of the week, with mid to upper 30s likely. The work week appears to be mostly dry at this point, but the potential for rain and snow makes a return for next weekend.

