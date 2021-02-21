Advertisement

80-year-old Cedar Rapids woman gets running water back after 10 days with frozen pipes

By Becky Phelps
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An 80-year old Cedar Rapids woman

The recent cold weather has been causing a lot of people’s pipes to freeze. Dorcas Henderson talked with KCRG-TV9 about the difficult week and a half without running water.

“A week ago this last Wednesday I got up in the morning around 3 o’clock and I was about froze. And I realized my furnace was off. And then I realized my furnace wasn’t working so I went to put the water on and I realized, oh, it’s not working either,” says Henderson. She was able to get her furnace fixed, but her pipes were still frozen.

Her grandchildren brought over heaters to help try to thaw the frozen pipes out, and made several visits to work on them.

“Both of my older grandsons have tried, the guy across the street is tried, it’s just stubborn,” said Henderson. But she didn’t let that stop her, saying, “Back in the olden days my grandma used to go out and get the snow and melt it. So I told my other grandson that stays here, we’re going to get the snow and melt it. And he kind of looks at me like hmmm.”

She and her grandson used water from melted snow to be able to flush the toilets, and other family members and neighbors brought bottles of drinking water that they were able to use for cooking.

Henderson says she’s grateful for the support from her family, saying “Mental support, they know I can do it. They think I’m an iron woman. They always say you can do it mom, I know you can.” She says it was a challenging week and a half, but that being resilient runs in her family, saying, ”Grandma got by, and I can get by too. That’s just the way it is.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
One dead, one injured in Cedar Rapids motel knife attack; alleged assailant shot by officer
Kerry Incorporated, a frozen foods ingredients factory based in Ireland, announced earlier this...
81 workers laid off as Kerry Inc. closes factory in northeast Iowa
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
File image
Man shot and killed after breaking into Wapello County home

Latest News

Bill in response to Noah Herring drowning death
Bill in response to Noah Herring drowning death
"Chucks and Pearls" photoshoot in Iowa City to celebrate Black History Month
Iowa City business celebrates Black History Month with “Chucks and Pearls” photoshoot
One dead, two injured in Cedar Rapids stabbing incident
One dead, two injured in Cedar Rapids stabbing incident
"Chucks and Pearls" photoshoot in Iowa City to celebrate Black History Month
"Chucks and Pearls" photoshoot in Iowa City to celebrate Black History Month
1,188 food boxes distributed in Cedar Rapids
1,188 food boxes distributed in Cedar Rapids