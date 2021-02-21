80-year-old Cedar Rapids woman gets running water back after 10 days with frozen pipes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An 80-year old Cedar Rapids woman

The recent cold weather has been causing a lot of people’s pipes to freeze. Dorcas Henderson talked with KCRG-TV9 about the difficult week and a half without running water.

“A week ago this last Wednesday I got up in the morning around 3 o’clock and I was about froze. And I realized my furnace was off. And then I realized my furnace wasn’t working so I went to put the water on and I realized, oh, it’s not working either,” says Henderson. She was able to get her furnace fixed, but her pipes were still frozen.

Her grandchildren brought over heaters to help try to thaw the frozen pipes out, and made several visits to work on them.

“Both of my older grandsons have tried, the guy across the street is tried, it’s just stubborn,” said Henderson. But she didn’t let that stop her, saying, “Back in the olden days my grandma used to go out and get the snow and melt it. So I told my other grandson that stays here, we’re going to get the snow and melt it. And he kind of looks at me like hmmm.”

She and her grandson used water from melted snow to be able to flush the toilets, and other family members and neighbors brought bottles of drinking water that they were able to use for cooking.

Henderson says she’s grateful for the support from her family, saying “Mental support, they know I can do it. They think I’m an iron woman. They always say you can do it mom, I know you can.” She says it was a challenging week and a half, but that being resilient runs in her family, saying, ”Grandma got by, and I can get by too. That’s just the way it is.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.