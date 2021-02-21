20 area wrestlers win state titles; Don Bosco, West Delaware, WSR bring home team championships
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In class 1A, Don Bosco won the team title with 179.5 points including two individual state champions. The title is the Dons’ third-consecutive traditional team title.
In class 2A, the West Delaware Hawks won their second title in the past three years by scoring 150 total points. Osage finished in second place overall with 96 points whole Independence finished in third place with 81 points.
Class 3A was the closest as Waverly-Shell Rock edged out Waukee with 154.5 points compared to the Warriors’ 146 points. The title was decided in the title match in weight class 182, as WSR’s McCrae Hagarty topped Griffin Fammell 3-2, clinching the three-peat for the Go-Hawks.
Full results of Saturday’s final session is below.
3A-106
- 1st Place - Carter Freeman of Waukee
- 2nd Place - Blake Gioimo of Prairie, Cedar Rapids
- 3rd Place - Bowen Downey of Indianola
- 4th Place - Khyler Carstarphen of Dowling Catholic
- 5th Place - Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge
- 6th Place - Zane Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 7th Place - Kael Kurtz of Iowa City, City High
- 8th Place - Benjamin Hansen of Ankeny
3A-113
- 1st Place - Nathanael Jesuroga of Southeast Polk
- 2nd Place - Koufax Christensen of Waukee
- 3rd Place - Cale Seaton of Iowa City, City High
- 4th Place - Aime Mukiza of Des Moines North-Hoover
- 5th Place - Trace Gephart of North Scott
- 6th Place - Kaden Karns of Waterloo West
- 7th Place - Corbin Grace of Ottumwa
- 8th Place - Max Bishop of Fort Dodge
3A-120
- 1st Place - Trever Anderson of Ankeny
- 2nd Place - Chad Bellis of Dubuque Hempstead
- 3rd Place - Bailey Roybal of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 4th Place - Lane Cowell of Fort Dodge
- 5th Place - Kane Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar
- 6th Place - Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston
- 7th Place - Jayce Luna of Bettendorf
- 8th Place - Travis Hodges of Davenport West
3A-126
- 1st Place - Dustin Bohren of Bettendorf
- 2nd Place - Thurman Christensen of Waukee
- 3rd Place - Nick Walters of Sioux City North
- 4th Place - Cael Cox of Ankeny
- 5th Place - Jacob Fistler of Dallas Center-Grimes
- 6th Place - Grant O`Dell of Iowa City, West
- 7th Place - Carter Fecht of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 8th Place - Owen Kruse of Fort Madison
3A-132
- 1st Place - Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge
- 2nd Place - Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 3rd Place - Bryce Parke of Linn-Mar
- 4th Place - Ryder Downey of Indianola
- 5th Place - Jace Rhodes of Mason City
- 6th Place - Ayden Kingery of Southeast Polk
- 7th Place - Grant Harbour of Norwalk
- 8th Place - Connor Kelley of Waukee
3A-138
- 1st Place - Hunter Garvin of Iowa City, West
- 2nd Place - Dylan Whitt of Cedar Falls
- 3rd Place - Cole Ferguson of Waukee
- 4th Place - Carter Martinson of Southeast Polk
- 5th Place - Owen Helgeson of Johnston
- 6th Place - Josh Connor of North Scott
- 7th Place - Jace Anderson of Ankeny
- 8th Place - Cayden Langreck of Waverly-Shell Rock
3A-145
- 1st Place - Joel Jesuroga of Southeast Polk
- 2nd Place - Dreyzon Phillips of Fort Dodge
- 3rd Place - Christian Stanek of Xavier, Cedar Rapids
- 4th Place - Peyton Westlin of North Scott
- 5th Place - Josiah Schaetzle of Dubuque Hempstead
- 6th Place - Leland Evans of Oskaloosa
- 7th Place - Brent Slade of Ames
- 8th Place - Ethan Emmick of Sioux City West
3A-152
- 1st Place - Aiden Riggins of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 2nd Place - Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny
- 3rd Place - Carson Martinson of Southeast Polk
- 4th Place - Graham Gambrall of Iowa City, West
- 5th Place - Abass Kemokai of Linn-Mar
- 6th Place - Abraham Dirkx of Carroll
- 7th Place - Colin Driscoll of Waukee
- 8th Place - Sam Zindel of Johnston
3A-160
- 1st Place - Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar
- 2nd Place - Caleb Corbin of Valley, West Des Moines
- 3rd Place - Deven Strief of North Scott
- 4th Place - Logan Adamson of Bettendorf
- 5th Place - Carter Cahill of Ankeny Centennial
- 6th Place - Ryan Van Donselaar of Pella
- 7th Place - Kody Cook of Fort Dodge
- 8th Place - Trestin Sales of Burlington
3A-170
- 1st Place - Caleb Helgeson of Johnston
- 2nd Place - Mickey Griffith of Des Moines Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Ashton Barker of Iowa City, West
- 4th Place - Timothy Nimely of Muscatine
- 5th Place - Ivan Thomas of Xavier, Cedar Rapids
- 6th Place - Andrew Reed of Southeast Polk
- 7th Place - Trevor Summers of Ottumwa
- 8th Place - Tristen Duncan of Norwalk
3A-182
- 1st Place - McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 2nd Place - Griffin Gammell of Waukee
- 3rd Place - Aiden Grimes of Southeast Polk
- 4th Place - Cade Bennethum of Ankeny
- 5th Place - AJ Petersen of North Scott
- 6th Place - Ryan Volk of Xavier, Cedar Rapids
- 7th Place - Jayden Angle of Boone
- 8th Place - Evan Surface of Epworth, Western Dubuque
3A-195
- 1st Place - Ben Kueter of Iowa City, City High
- 2nd Place - Jake Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 3rd Place - Taner Harvey of Boone
- 4th Place - Sawyer Nauman of Epworth, Western Dubuque
- 5th Place - Gabe Hemsted of Carlisle
- 6th Place - Tanner Spyksma of Waukee
- 7th Place - Joey Petersen of North Scott
- 8th Place - Cade Sheedy of Davenport North
3A-220
- 1st Place - Bradley Hill of Bettendorf
- 2nd Place - Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 3rd Place - Kalob Runyon of Southeast Polk
- 4th Place - Colton Hoag of LeMars
- 5th Place - Luke Gaffney of Linn-Mar
- 6th Place - Carson Williams of Marshalltown
- 7th Place - Cael Knox of Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- 8th Place - Jaylin Smith of Indianola
3A-285
- 1st Place - Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf
- 2nd Place - Gabriel Greenlee of Ames
- 3rd Place - Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk
- 4th Place - Ben Reiland of Waukee
- 5th Place - Togeh Deseh of Muscatine
- 6th Place - Bryan Jurado of Valley, West Des Moines
- 7th Place - Julian Gomez of Marshalltown
- 8th Place - Kody Huisman of Pella
2A-106
- 1st Place - Kade Blume of Roland Story
- 2nd Place - Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg
- 3rd Place - Carson Doolittle of Webster City
- 4th Place - Carter Anderson of Albia
- 5th Place - Jaxon Bussa of Camanche
- 6th Place - Kaden Kremer of Independence
- 7th Place - Jacob Zabka of Algona
- 8th Place - Brayden Maury of West Delaware
2A-113
- 1st Place - Camron Phetxoumphone of Webster City
- 2nd Place - Anders Kittelson of Crestwood, Cresco
- 3rd Place - Lane Scorpil of Columbus Community
- 4th Place - Tucker Stangel of Osage
- 5th Place - Kale Wieland of Independence
- 6th Place - Carson Less of West Delaware
- 7th Place - Dalton Rowe of Bondurant-Farrar
- 8th Place - Osvaldo Ocampo of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2A-120
- 1st Place - McKinley Robbins of Greene County
- 2nd Place - Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame/W.B./Danville
- 3rd Place - Keaton Zeimet of Central DeWitt
- 4th Place - Jaiden Moore of Benton Community
- 5th Place - Ethan Follmann of Atlantic-CAM
- 6th Place - Jonathon Burnette of Spirit Lake Park
- 7th Place - Matthew Beem of Glenwood
- 8th Place - Rylie Anderson of Bondurant-Farrar
2A-126
- 1st Place - Carter Fousek of Crestwood, Cresco
- 2nd Place - Dominik Ridout of East Marshall, LeGrand
- 3rd Place - Chase Fiser of Bondurant-Farrar
- 4th Place - Joe Weaver of Atlantic-CAM
- 5th Place - Luke Musich of Harlan
- 6th Place - Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 7th Place - Blake Engel of West Delaware
- 8th Place - Cael Ihle of Gilbert
2A-132
- 1st Place - Brandon O`Brien of Independence
- 2nd Place - Averee Abben of Osage
- 3rd Place - Logan Arp of South Tama County
- 4th Place - Brock Moore of Forest City
- 5th Place - Reily Dolan of West Delaware
- 6th Place - Taylor Huggins of Davis County
- 7th Place - Jackson Jaspers of Mount Vernon
- 8th Place - Triston Barncastle of Creston
2A-138
- 1st Place - Isaiah Weber of Independence
- 2nd Place - Nathaniel Genobana of Centerville
- 3rd Place - Chase Thomas of Crestwood, Cresco
- 4th Place - Dao Keokhamthong of Sioux Center
- 5th Place - Reed Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 6th Place - Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg
- 7th Place - Michael Macias of Assumption, Davenport
- 8th Place - Staveley Maury of West Delaware
2A-145
- 1st Place - Matthew Lewis of Centerville
- 2nd Place - Nick Fox of Osage
- 3rd Place - Eric Kinkaid of Camanche
- 4th Place - Jackson Rolfs of Decorah
- 5th Place - Landon Fenton of PCM, Monroe
- 6th Place - Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan
- 7th Place - Logan Peyton of West Delaware
- 8th Place - Christian Eslick of Roland Story
2A-152
- 1st Place - Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 2nd Place - Tyler Brown of Winterset
- 3rd Place - Jadyn Peyton of West Delaware
- 4th Place - Zander Ernst of Ridge View
- 5th Place - Colby Tool of PCM, Monroe
- 6th Place - Grifen Molle of Notre Dame/W.B./Danville
- 7th Place - Chance Bockenstedt of North Polk
- 8th Place - Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
2A-160
- 1st Place - Hayden Taylor of Solon
- 2nd Place - Wyatt Appleseth of Panorama
- 3rd Place - Allen Catour of Assumption, Davenport
- 4th Place - Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 5th Place - Hunter Worthen of Union, LaPorte City
- 6th Place - Landon Kirby of Grinnell
- 7th Place - Gabriel Christensen of Ballard
- 8th Place - Nick Reinicke of Dike-New Hartford
2A-170
- 1st Place - Carson Babcock of NH/TV
- 2nd Place - Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan
- 3rd Place - CJ Walrath of Notre Dame/W.B./Danville
- 4th Place - Kalen Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR
- 5th Place - Jared Voss of West Delaware
- 6th Place - Lucas Henderson of Centerville
- 7th Place - Colin Muller of Osage
- 8th Place - Logan Waltz of Camanche
2A-182
- 1st Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage
- 2nd Place - Adam Ahrendsen of Union, LaPorte City
- 3rd Place - Fernando Villaescusa of Gilbert
- 4th Place - Cael Meyer of West Delaware
- 5th Place - Austin Roos of Benton Community
- 6th Place - Riley Hoven of Winterset
- 7th Place - Keenan Tyler of Decorah
- 8th Place - Kale Rodgers of North Fayette Valley
2A-195
- 1st Place - Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware
- 2nd Place - Jacob Reicks of NH/TV
- 3rd Place - Jackson Kinsella of Creston
- 4th Place - Reese Moore of Forest City
- 5th Place - Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg
- 6th Place - Brayden Smith of South Tama County
- 7th Place - Mason Askelsen of Ballard
- 8th Place - Cael Garvey of Mid-Prairie
2A-220
- 1st Place - Kobe Simon of West Liberty
- 2nd Place - Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon-G-LR
- 3rd Place - Conner Murty of East Marshall, LeGrand
- 4th Place - Crew Howard of Clarinda
- 5th Place - Treyton Burnikel of Crestwood, Cresco
- 6th Place - Gage Marty of Solon
- 7th Place - Easton Fleshman of West Lyon, Inwood
- 8th Place - Kain Nelson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2A-285
- 1st Place - Carson Petlon of West Delaware
- 2nd Place - Kamrin Steveson of Grinnell
- 3rd Place - Jordan Ver Meer of West Lyon, Inwood
- 4th Place - Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley (Gowrie)
- 5th Place - Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center
- 6th Place - Chase Crooks of Charles City
- 7th Place - Keean Kamerling of Mount Vernon
- 8th Place - Nick Bronstad of Okoboji/HMS
1A-106
- 1st Place - Kale Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield
- 2nd Place - Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley
- 3rd Place - Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 4th Place - Brody Brisker of Wilton
- 5th Place - Easton Schlabaugh of Highland, Riverside
- 6th Place - Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield
- 7th Place - Kolton Munson of Ogden
- 8th Place - Drew Ehlen of Mount Ayr
1A-113
- 1st Place - Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
- 2nd Place - Braden Graff of West Sioux, Hawarden
- 3rd Place - Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
- 4th Place - Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard
- 5th Place - Bryce Thompson of Highland, Riverside
- 6th Place - Dawson Bergan of Edgewood-Colesburg
- 7th Place - John Schroder of Riverside, Oakland
- 8th Place - Andrew Kimball of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
1A-120
- 1st Place - Marcel Lopez of New London
- 2nd Place - Brandon Paez of Lisbon
- 3rd Place - Garrett Funk of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 4th Place - Jace Rose of Riverside, Oakland
- 5th Place - Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville
- 6th Place - Kellen Smith of West Hancock, Britt
- 7th Place - Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley
- 8th Place - Cade Cook of North Linn, Troy Mills
1A-126
- 1st Place - Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon
- 2nd Place - Stevie Barnes of Underwood
- 3rd Place - Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
- 4th Place - Cameron Clark of West Sioux, Hawarden
- 5th Place - Brooks Meyer of Denver
- 6th Place - Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central, Moville
- 7th Place - Damon Huston of Midland, Wyoming
- 8th Place - Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
1A-132
- 1st Place - Aidan Noonan of Cascade, W. Dubuque
- 2nd Place - Gable Porter of Underwood
- 3rd Place - Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia
- 4th Place - Mikey Baker of West Sioux, Hawarden
- 5th Place - Quinten Aney of Mediapolis
- 6th Place - Michael McClelland of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 7th Place - Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
- 8th Place - Cael Bridgewater of North Linn, Troy Mills
1A-138
- 1st Place - Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
- 2nd Place - Kael Brisker of Wilton
- 3rd Place - Cullen Koedam of West Sioux, Hawarden
- 4th Place - Karter Krapfl of Hudson
- 5th Place - Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
- 6th Place - Sam Hackett of Columbus Catholic
- 7th Place - Randy Jimenez of SE Warren, Lib. Ctr./M.D.
- 8th Place - Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills
1A-145
- 1st Place - Robert Avila Jr. of Lisbon
- 2nd Place - Cael Rahnavardi of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 3rd Place - Dominic Lopez of New London
- 4th Place - Nick Hageman of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
- 5th Place - Jerret Delagardelle of Jesup
- 6th Place - Trae Ehlen of Mount Ayr
- 7th Place - Garrett Sarringar of Sibley-Ocheyedan
- 8th Place - Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
1A-152
- 1st Place - Maximus Magayna of Columbus Catholic
- 2nd Place - Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
- 3rd Place - Lawson Losee of Riceville
- 4th Place - TJ Lau of East Buchanan, Winthrop
- 5th Place - Ben Foelske of Denver
- 6th Place - Jace Mulder of Western Christian, Hull
- 7th Place - Josh Glendening of New London
- 8th Place - Lincoln Holub of Lisbon
1A-160
- 1st Place - Tate Entriken of Hudson
- 2nd Place - Cael Frost of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 3rd Place - Gabe McGeough of MFL, MarMac
- 4th Place - Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
- 5th Place - Bryer Subject of West Hancock, Britt
- 6th Place - Kole Reis of Kingsley-Pierson
- 7th Place - Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
- 8th Place - Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia
1A-170
- 1st Place - Cade Tenold of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 2nd Place - Blake McAlister of South Central Calhoun
- 3rd Place - Max Kohl of Lisbon
- 4th Place - Aidan Udell of Regina, Iowa City
- 5th Place - Cael McLaren of St. Albert, C.B.
- 6th Place - Dahson DeJong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
- 7th Place - Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic
- 8th Place - Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU
1A-182
- 1st Place - Carson Tenold of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 2nd Place - Jackson Dewald of Westwood, Sloan
- 3rd Place - Carson Lynott of West Sioux, Hawarden
- 4th Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
- 5th Place - Cayden Miller of Midland, Wyoming
- 6th Place - Ty Dennison of Woodbury Central, Moville
- 7th Place - Mason Juhl of Pekin
- 8th Place - Brody Sampson of Collins-Maxwell
1A-195
- 1st Place - Tristan Mulder of Western Christian, Hull
- 2nd Place - Blake Brocka of Tripoli
- 3rd Place - Mathew Francis of West Hancock, Britt
- 4th Place - Cedric Yoder of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 5th Place - Owen Huehnergarth of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
- 6th Place - Truman Krob of Lisbon
- 7th Place - Brandon Mier of Alta-Aurelia
- 8th Place - Trevor Thompson of South Hamilton, Jewell
1A-220
- 1st Place - Cole Clark of Lisbon
- 2nd Place - Derek Anderson of Hinton
- 3rd Place - Cole Kelly of West Hancock, Britt
- 4th Place - Tallen Myers of Southwest Valley
- 5th Place - Jared Thiry of Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- 6th Place - Damon Meyer of South Winneshiek, Calmar
- 7th Place - Luke Recker of East Buchanan, Winthrop
- 8th Place - Jayden Soard of South Central Calhoun
1A-285
- 1st Place - Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville
- 2nd Place - Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia
- 3rd Place - Brant Baltes of Lisbon
- 4th Place - Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area
- 5th Place - Mitchel Marr of Riceville
- 6th Place - Matthew Kauffman of Pleasantville
- 7th Place - Cody Fox of East Buchanan, Winthrop
- 8th Place - Easton Eledge of Underwood
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.