20 area wrestlers win state titles; Don Bosco, West Delaware, WSR bring home team championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In class 1A, Don Bosco won the team title with 179.5 points including two individual state champions. The title is the Dons’ third-consecutive traditional team title.

In class 2A, the West Delaware Hawks won their second title in the past three years by scoring 150 total points. Osage finished in second place overall with 96 points whole Independence finished in third place with 81 points.

Class 3A was the closest as Waverly-Shell Rock edged out Waukee with 154.5 points compared to the Warriors’ 146 points. The title was decided in the title match in weight class 182, as WSR’s McCrae Hagarty topped Griffin Fammell 3-2, clinching the three-peat for the Go-Hawks.

Full results of Saturday’s final session is below.

3A-106

1st Place - Carter Freeman of Waukee

2nd Place - Blake Gioimo of Prairie, Cedar Rapids

3rd Place - Bowen Downey of Indianola

4th Place - Khyler Carstarphen of Dowling Catholic

5th Place - Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge

6th Place - Zane Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock

7th Place - Kael Kurtz of Iowa City, City High

8th Place - Benjamin Hansen of Ankeny

3A-113

1st Place - Nathanael Jesuroga of Southeast Polk

2nd Place - Koufax Christensen of Waukee

3rd Place - Cale Seaton of Iowa City, City High

4th Place - Aime Mukiza of Des Moines North-Hoover

5th Place - Trace Gephart of North Scott

6th Place - Kaden Karns of Waterloo West

7th Place - Corbin Grace of Ottumwa

8th Place - Max Bishop of Fort Dodge

3A-120

1st Place - Trever Anderson of Ankeny

2nd Place - Chad Bellis of Dubuque Hempstead

3rd Place - Bailey Roybal of Waverly-Shell Rock

4th Place - Lane Cowell of Fort Dodge

5th Place - Kane Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar

6th Place - Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston

7th Place - Jayce Luna of Bettendorf

8th Place - Travis Hodges of Davenport West

3A-126

1st Place - Dustin Bohren of Bettendorf

2nd Place - Thurman Christensen of Waukee

3rd Place - Nick Walters of Sioux City North

4th Place - Cael Cox of Ankeny

5th Place - Jacob Fistler of Dallas Center-Grimes

6th Place - Grant O`Dell of Iowa City, West

7th Place - Carter Fecht of Waverly-Shell Rock

8th Place - Owen Kruse of Fort Madison

3A-132

1st Place - Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Bryce Parke of Linn-Mar

4th Place - Ryder Downey of Indianola

5th Place - Jace Rhodes of Mason City

6th Place - Ayden Kingery of Southeast Polk

7th Place - Grant Harbour of Norwalk

8th Place - Connor Kelley of Waukee

3A-138

1st Place - Hunter Garvin of Iowa City, West

2nd Place - Dylan Whitt of Cedar Falls

3rd Place - Cole Ferguson of Waukee

4th Place - Carter Martinson of Southeast Polk

5th Place - Owen Helgeson of Johnston

6th Place - Josh Connor of North Scott

7th Place - Jace Anderson of Ankeny

8th Place - Cayden Langreck of Waverly-Shell Rock

3A-145

1st Place - Joel Jesuroga of Southeast Polk

2nd Place - Dreyzon Phillips of Fort Dodge

3rd Place - Christian Stanek of Xavier, Cedar Rapids

4th Place - Peyton Westlin of North Scott

5th Place - Josiah Schaetzle of Dubuque Hempstead

6th Place - Leland Evans of Oskaloosa

7th Place - Brent Slade of Ames

8th Place - Ethan Emmick of Sioux City West

3A-152

1st Place - Aiden Riggins of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny

3rd Place - Carson Martinson of Southeast Polk

4th Place - Graham Gambrall of Iowa City, West

5th Place - Abass Kemokai of Linn-Mar

6th Place - Abraham Dirkx of Carroll

7th Place - Colin Driscoll of Waukee

8th Place - Sam Zindel of Johnston

3A-160

1st Place - Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar

2nd Place - Caleb Corbin of Valley, West Des Moines

3rd Place - Deven Strief of North Scott

4th Place - Logan Adamson of Bettendorf

5th Place - Carter Cahill of Ankeny Centennial

6th Place - Ryan Van Donselaar of Pella

7th Place - Kody Cook of Fort Dodge

8th Place - Trestin Sales of Burlington

3A-170

1st Place - Caleb Helgeson of Johnston

2nd Place - Mickey Griffith of Des Moines Lincoln

3rd Place - Ashton Barker of Iowa City, West

4th Place - Timothy Nimely of Muscatine

5th Place - Ivan Thomas of Xavier, Cedar Rapids

6th Place - Andrew Reed of Southeast Polk

7th Place - Trevor Summers of Ottumwa

8th Place - Tristen Duncan of Norwalk

3A-182

1st Place - McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Griffin Gammell of Waukee

3rd Place - Aiden Grimes of Southeast Polk

4th Place - Cade Bennethum of Ankeny

5th Place - AJ Petersen of North Scott

6th Place - Ryan Volk of Xavier, Cedar Rapids

7th Place - Jayden Angle of Boone

8th Place - Evan Surface of Epworth, Western Dubuque

3A-195

1st Place - Ben Kueter of Iowa City, City High

2nd Place - Jake Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Taner Harvey of Boone

4th Place - Sawyer Nauman of Epworth, Western Dubuque

5th Place - Gabe Hemsted of Carlisle

6th Place - Tanner Spyksma of Waukee

7th Place - Joey Petersen of North Scott

8th Place - Cade Sheedy of Davenport North

3A-220

1st Place - Bradley Hill of Bettendorf

2nd Place - Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Kalob Runyon of Southeast Polk

4th Place - Colton Hoag of LeMars

5th Place - Luke Gaffney of Linn-Mar

6th Place - Carson Williams of Marshalltown

7th Place - Cael Knox of Cedar Rapids Kennedy

8th Place - Jaylin Smith of Indianola

3A-285

1st Place - Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf

2nd Place - Gabriel Greenlee of Ames

3rd Place - Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk

4th Place - Ben Reiland of Waukee

5th Place - Togeh Deseh of Muscatine

6th Place - Bryan Jurado of Valley, West Des Moines

7th Place - Julian Gomez of Marshalltown

8th Place - Kody Huisman of Pella

2A-106

1st Place - Kade Blume of Roland Story

2nd Place - Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg

3rd Place - Carson Doolittle of Webster City

4th Place - Carter Anderson of Albia

5th Place - Jaxon Bussa of Camanche

6th Place - Kaden Kremer of Independence

7th Place - Jacob Zabka of Algona

8th Place - Brayden Maury of West Delaware

2A-113

1st Place - Camron Phetxoumphone of Webster City

2nd Place - Anders Kittelson of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Lane Scorpil of Columbus Community

4th Place - Tucker Stangel of Osage

5th Place - Kale Wieland of Independence

6th Place - Carson Less of West Delaware

7th Place - Dalton Rowe of Bondurant-Farrar

8th Place - Osvaldo Ocampo of Sheldon-S. O`Brien

2A-120

1st Place - McKinley Robbins of Greene County

2nd Place - Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame/W.B./Danville

3rd Place - Keaton Zeimet of Central DeWitt

4th Place - Jaiden Moore of Benton Community

5th Place - Ethan Follmann of Atlantic-CAM

6th Place - Jonathon Burnette of Spirit Lake Park

7th Place - Matthew Beem of Glenwood

8th Place - Rylie Anderson of Bondurant-Farrar

2A-126

1st Place - Carter Fousek of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Dominik Ridout of East Marshall, LeGrand

3rd Place - Chase Fiser of Bondurant-Farrar

4th Place - Joe Weaver of Atlantic-CAM

5th Place - Luke Musich of Harlan

6th Place - Kellen Moore of Forest City

7th Place - Blake Engel of West Delaware

8th Place - Cael Ihle of Gilbert

2A-132

1st Place - Brandon O`Brien of Independence

2nd Place - Averee Abben of Osage

3rd Place - Logan Arp of South Tama County

4th Place - Brock Moore of Forest City

5th Place - Reily Dolan of West Delaware

6th Place - Taylor Huggins of Davis County

7th Place - Jackson Jaspers of Mount Vernon

8th Place - Triston Barncastle of Creston

2A-138

1st Place - Isaiah Weber of Independence

2nd Place - Nathaniel Genobana of Centerville

3rd Place - Chase Thomas of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Dao Keokhamthong of Sioux Center

5th Place - Reed Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

6th Place - Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg

7th Place - Michael Macias of Assumption, Davenport

8th Place - Staveley Maury of West Delaware

2A-145

1st Place - Matthew Lewis of Centerville

2nd Place - Nick Fox of Osage

3rd Place - Eric Kinkaid of Camanche

4th Place - Jackson Rolfs of Decorah

5th Place - Landon Fenton of PCM, Monroe

6th Place - Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan

7th Place - Logan Peyton of West Delaware

8th Place - Christian Eslick of Roland Story

2A-152

1st Place - Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Tyler Brown of Winterset

3rd Place - Jadyn Peyton of West Delaware

4th Place - Zander Ernst of Ridge View

5th Place - Colby Tool of PCM, Monroe

6th Place - Grifen Molle of Notre Dame/W.B./Danville

7th Place - Chance Bockenstedt of North Polk

8th Place - Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont

2A-160

1st Place - Hayden Taylor of Solon

2nd Place - Wyatt Appleseth of Panorama

3rd Place - Allen Catour of Assumption, Davenport

4th Place - Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

5th Place - Hunter Worthen of Union, LaPorte City

6th Place - Landon Kirby of Grinnell

7th Place - Gabriel Christensen of Ballard

8th Place - Nick Reinicke of Dike-New Hartford

2A-170

1st Place - Carson Babcock of NH/TV

2nd Place - Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan

3rd Place - CJ Walrath of Notre Dame/W.B./Danville

4th Place - Kalen Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR

5th Place - Jared Voss of West Delaware

6th Place - Lucas Henderson of Centerville

7th Place - Colin Muller of Osage

8th Place - Logan Waltz of Camanche

2A-182

1st Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage

2nd Place - Adam Ahrendsen of Union, LaPorte City

3rd Place - Fernando Villaescusa of Gilbert

4th Place - Cael Meyer of West Delaware

5th Place - Austin Roos of Benton Community

6th Place - Riley Hoven of Winterset

7th Place - Keenan Tyler of Decorah

8th Place - Kale Rodgers of North Fayette Valley

2A-195

1st Place - Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware

2nd Place - Jacob Reicks of NH/TV

3rd Place - Jackson Kinsella of Creston

4th Place - Reese Moore of Forest City

5th Place - Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg

6th Place - Brayden Smith of South Tama County

7th Place - Mason Askelsen of Ballard

8th Place - Cael Garvey of Mid-Prairie

2A-220

1st Place - Kobe Simon of West Liberty

2nd Place - Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon-G-LR

3rd Place - Conner Murty of East Marshall, LeGrand

4th Place - Crew Howard of Clarinda

5th Place - Treyton Burnikel of Crestwood, Cresco

6th Place - Gage Marty of Solon

7th Place - Easton Fleshman of West Lyon, Inwood

8th Place - Kain Nelson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2A-285

1st Place - Carson Petlon of West Delaware

2nd Place - Kamrin Steveson of Grinnell

3rd Place - Jordan Ver Meer of West Lyon, Inwood

4th Place - Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley (Gowrie)

5th Place - Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center

6th Place - Chase Crooks of Charles City

7th Place - Keean Kamerling of Mount Vernon

8th Place - Nick Bronstad of Okoboji/HMS

1A-106

1st Place - Kale Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield

2nd Place - Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley

3rd Place - Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

4th Place - Brody Brisker of Wilton

5th Place - Easton Schlabaugh of Highland, Riverside

6th Place - Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield

7th Place - Kolton Munson of Ogden

8th Place - Drew Ehlen of Mount Ayr

1A-113

1st Place - Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd Place - Braden Graff of West Sioux, Hawarden

3rd Place - Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

4th Place - Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard

5th Place - Bryce Thompson of Highland, Riverside

6th Place - Dawson Bergan of Edgewood-Colesburg

7th Place - John Schroder of Riverside, Oakland

8th Place - Andrew Kimball of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

1A-120

1st Place - Marcel Lopez of New London

2nd Place - Brandon Paez of Lisbon

3rd Place - Garrett Funk of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

4th Place - Jace Rose of Riverside, Oakland

5th Place - Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville

6th Place - Kellen Smith of West Hancock, Britt

7th Place - Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley

8th Place - Cade Cook of North Linn, Troy Mills

1A-126

1st Place - Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon

2nd Place - Stevie Barnes of Underwood

3rd Place - Clayton McDonough of Central Springs

4th Place - Cameron Clark of West Sioux, Hawarden

5th Place - Brooks Meyer of Denver

6th Place - Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central, Moville

7th Place - Damon Huston of Midland, Wyoming

8th Place - Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

1A-132

1st Place - Aidan Noonan of Cascade, W. Dubuque

2nd Place - Gable Porter of Underwood

3rd Place - Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia

4th Place - Mikey Baker of West Sioux, Hawarden

5th Place - Quinten Aney of Mediapolis

6th Place - Michael McClelland of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

7th Place - Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield

8th Place - Cael Bridgewater of North Linn, Troy Mills

1A-138

1st Place - Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia

2nd Place - Kael Brisker of Wilton

3rd Place - Cullen Koedam of West Sioux, Hawarden

4th Place - Karter Krapfl of Hudson

5th Place - Bryce McDonough of Central Springs

6th Place - Sam Hackett of Columbus Catholic

7th Place - Randy Jimenez of SE Warren, Lib. Ctr./M.D.

8th Place - Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills

1A-145

1st Place - Robert Avila Jr. of Lisbon

2nd Place - Cael Rahnavardi of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

3rd Place - Dominic Lopez of New London

4th Place - Nick Hageman of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

5th Place - Jerret Delagardelle of Jesup

6th Place - Trae Ehlen of Mount Ayr

7th Place - Garrett Sarringar of Sibley-Ocheyedan

8th Place - Alex Beaty of Lake Mills

1A-152

1st Place - Maximus Magayna of Columbus Catholic

2nd Place - Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia

3rd Place - Lawson Losee of Riceville

4th Place - TJ Lau of East Buchanan, Winthrop

5th Place - Ben Foelske of Denver

6th Place - Jace Mulder of Western Christian, Hull

7th Place - Josh Glendening of New London

8th Place - Lincoln Holub of Lisbon

1A-160

1st Place - Tate Entriken of Hudson

2nd Place - Cael Frost of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

3rd Place - Gabe McGeough of MFL, MarMac

4th Place - Casey Hanson of Lake Mills

5th Place - Bryer Subject of West Hancock, Britt

6th Place - Kole Reis of Kingsley-Pierson

7th Place - Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett

8th Place - Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia

1A-170

1st Place - Cade Tenold of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

2nd Place - Blake McAlister of South Central Calhoun

3rd Place - Max Kohl of Lisbon

4th Place - Aidan Udell of Regina, Iowa City

5th Place - Cael McLaren of St. Albert, C.B.

6th Place - Dahson DeJong of Sibley-Ocheyedan

7th Place - Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic

8th Place - Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU

1A-182

1st Place - Carson Tenold of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

2nd Place - Jackson Dewald of Westwood, Sloan

3rd Place - Carson Lynott of West Sioux, Hawarden

4th Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills

5th Place - Cayden Miller of Midland, Wyoming

6th Place - Ty Dennison of Woodbury Central, Moville

7th Place - Mason Juhl of Pekin

8th Place - Brody Sampson of Collins-Maxwell

1A-195

1st Place - Tristan Mulder of Western Christian, Hull

2nd Place - Blake Brocka of Tripoli

3rd Place - Mathew Francis of West Hancock, Britt

4th Place - Cedric Yoder of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

5th Place - Owen Huehnergarth of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

6th Place - Truman Krob of Lisbon

7th Place - Brandon Mier of Alta-Aurelia

8th Place - Trevor Thompson of South Hamilton, Jewell

1A-220

1st Place - Cole Clark of Lisbon

2nd Place - Derek Anderson of Hinton

3rd Place - Cole Kelly of West Hancock, Britt

4th Place - Tallen Myers of Southwest Valley

5th Place - Jared Thiry of Don Bosco, Gilbertville

6th Place - Damon Meyer of South Winneshiek, Calmar

7th Place - Luke Recker of East Buchanan, Winthrop

8th Place - Jayden Soard of South Central Calhoun

1A-285

1st Place - Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville

2nd Place - Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia

3rd Place - Brant Baltes of Lisbon

4th Place - Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area

5th Place - Mitchel Marr of Riceville

6th Place - Matthew Kauffman of Pleasantville

7th Place - Cody Fox of East Buchanan, Winthrop

8th Place - Easton Eledge of Underwood

