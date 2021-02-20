Willie Ray’s Q Shack owner and volunteers head to Texas to feed people in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly half of the entire state of Texas remains under a boil order. And with the need for help, people from Cedar Rapids are taking the more than 12-hour drive to the lone star state to provide relief with a hot meal.

Willie Ray Fairley, who owns Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he plans to head down to Texas to start feeding people as quickly as possible. He said it’s likely he’ll drive down to San Antonio but, isn’t 100% certain on where he’ll go in Texas.

In a social media post on Thursday, he said he would be headed south to try and feed people who had been without power after the recent snowstorm. This gesture wasn’t new for Fairly. He gave out thousands of free meals after the derecho hit Eastern Iowa.

Me and the team is planning on going to Texas to help the needed. By any chance is there a couple volunteers that would... Posted by Willie Ray's Q Shack on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Fairley said he lost track of people’s phone numbers because he received so many requests to help him feed people.

“There’s so many people that calling, there’s people that said they would help and then I lost track of numbers because I got so many calls,” he said. “Sorry to those guys that said they would do it, then I agreed with it and then just lost track in a short time trying to make the right decisions.”

Some people came by his restaurant before he left to give money to the group, which is bringing around four smokers to help feed people. Other businesses are also giving the group supplies, like the Hyvee on Boyson Road who gave the group about 40 bags of charcoal.

Some people volunteered to go with Fairley to Texas. Trevor Nicholson, from Washington County, is one of those people. He said he had time to help because of seasonal layoffs Hawkeye Ready Mix.

“I got time on my hands,” Nicholson said. “I’m on seasonal layoff and so if it takes a week, if we’re down there for 10 days, possibly two weeks, that’s fine. I’m just volunteering my truck and my time.”

He said his wife directed him to the group after she saw his Facebook post.

