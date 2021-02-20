Advertisement

University of Northen Iowa points to COVID-19 for drop in enrollment

UNI enrollment has been down for the last few years, but some on-campus pointed to COVID-19 as the reason why classmates may have left for winter break and not returned.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa enrollment has been down for the last few years, but some on-campus pointed to COVID-19 as the reason why classmates may have left for winter break and not returned.

“I did think about not coming back and staying home,” said Molly Spicknall, a sophomore at UNI.

She said it was a difficult decision to come back to learn in person, but she said it was the in-person education she needed, and she wasn’t alone.

“I’ve just learned that a hands-on education helped me a lot more than virtual learning,” said Rayann Vandersee, a UNI freshman.

The University of Northern Iowa was already in a downward trend for enrollment from fall 2019 to last fall. They reported a loss of about 1,000 students going from 10,500 students to 9,500 students. Spicknall said one of those students was a dear friend of hers.

“She lived in my hall last year,” she said. “I hung out with her a lot, and we became good friends.”

While Spicknall wished her friend was still on-campus with her, she understands her concern about the virus.

“Her concern was her parent’s concern,” Spicknall said. “They were worried about it, and she agreed with them that being at UNI was a risk for them. She decided to stay home for the semester.”

UNI had this to say in regards to the pandemic impacting its enrollment:

“Students who were admitted but did not enroll told us that the pandemic was a factor in their decision. Some wanted to stay closer to home due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, some chose to delay their admission or transfer, and some selected other options. UNI was not alone in experiencing this - enrollments across the state and country dropped significantly last fall as a result of the pandemic. "

While that remained true for Spicknall’s friend, for her, it was that in-person learning she needed. At the end of the day, she said people need to keep learning, even in these unusual times, in a way they feel safest.

“Be vigilant, be careful about where you go, and wear a mask,” she said.

