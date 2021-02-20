Advertisement

The Fish Store reopens in food truck just in time for Lent

The Fish Store in Cedar Rapids is reopening just in time for Lent but is pivoting away from a physical store.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Fish Store in Cedar Rapids is reopening just in time for Lent but is pivoting away from a physical store.

Owner Lenore Zoll said she had to close her business in December-eight months after opening last year because of the pandemic and the derecho.

Zoll’s family had owned Boston Fish, a restaurant that had been in Cedar Rapids for 30 years.

Zoll said she didn’t want to miss out on the business during Lent, so she rented a food truck and gathered some help.

She said she appreciates the support from the Cedar Rapids area.

“It’s amazing, makes me happy, worked really hard, know that it does mean something to the community, it means something to the people, it doesn’t matter where I’m at, it’s the food. that’s what it’s all about,” Zoll said.

The location of the truck will change week to week, so Zoll is encouraging people to keep an eye on their Facebook page.

The truck will be parked in the Thiesens parking lot on 16th Avenue Southwest until 10:00 P.M. on Friday.

Posted by The Fish Store on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on...
Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars

Latest News

Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
UNI points to COVID-19 for drop in enrollment
University of Northen Iowa points to COVID-19 for drop in enrollment
Cedar Rapids 9th annual Restaurant Week starts on Saturday, February 20th and runs through...
Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2021 starting this weekend
High-tech, low-touch exhibit offers a new way to play at Iowa Children’s Museum
High-tech, low-touch exhibit offers a new way to play at Iowa Children’s Museum
High-tech, low-touch exhibit offers a new way to play at Iowa Children’s Museum
High-tech, low-touch exhibit offers a new way to play at Iowa Children’s Museum