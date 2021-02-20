The Fish Store reopens in food truck just in time for Lent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Fish Store in Cedar Rapids is reopening just in time for Lent but is pivoting away from a physical store.

Owner Lenore Zoll said she had to close her business in December-eight months after opening last year because of the pandemic and the derecho.

Zoll’s family had owned Boston Fish, a restaurant that had been in Cedar Rapids for 30 years.

Zoll said she didn’t want to miss out on the business during Lent, so she rented a food truck and gathered some help.

She said she appreciates the support from the Cedar Rapids area.

“It’s amazing, makes me happy, worked really hard, know that it does mean something to the community, it means something to the people, it doesn’t matter where I’m at, it’s the food. that’s what it’s all about,” Zoll said.

The location of the truck will change week to week, so Zoll is encouraging people to keep an eye on their Facebook page.

The truck will be parked in the Thiesens parking lot on 16th Avenue Southwest until 10:00 P.M. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.