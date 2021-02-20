Advertisement

Proposed Iowa bill would make it a crime not to call if danger cited

A dock area at the Coralville Reservoir in 2020.
A dock area at the Coralville Reservoir in 2020.(KCRG File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teenager’s drowning death last year is prompting lawmakers in Iowa to consider making it a crime to fail to call emergency responders to report when someone appears to be in serious danger.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that the family of Noah Herring supports the bill. Herring was 15 when he drowned in April in Coralville Reservoir. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said three teens and an adult were present, but none placed a call to get help.

Democratic State Sen. Kevin Kinney says the bill would make failing to call emergency responders an aggravated misdemeanor.

