Advertisement

Preschool funding cut by millions in state school funding bill

A state school funding bill passed through the Republican legislature will increase public school funding but cuts $7.4 million in state preschool funding.
By Phil Reed
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A state school funding bill passed through the Republican legislature, is now on the Governor’s desk. It increases public school funding but cuts $7.4 million in state preschool funding.

Cathy Meyer works with the nonprofit “Save the Children Action Network.” She also taught preschool for several years. “We all know birth through 5 is when the brain develops the most,” she said.

That’s one reason why she is fighting the funding decrease. She says it could cost 2,600 Iowa children access to free preschool.

“It cuts the slots because funding for the voluntary preschool program must come from the state,” she said. “We can’t get a bond or try to get money from the city or any other way.”

The program pays for preschool for families who can’t afford it. Lovely Lane Preschool and Trinity Lane Preschool in Cedar Rapids uses it. They are private schools, but partners with the Cedar Rapids Community School District for the program.

“At our one location, we have over 75% of those children are from lower income families,” said Dawn DuPont with Lovely Lane Preschool. “I know those children specifically won’t go to preschool if it’s not free.”

“Without the volunteer preschool slot,” added Meyer. “Those children start kindergarten so far behind their peers.”

Republicans say they are working on a plan to help preschools Meyer says she will continue fighting for the tiny voices that may not be heard.

“Our legislators need to guarantee funding for these programs to keep Iowa on track,” she said. “We can’t go backwards on this.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on...
Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
Kerry Incorporated, a frozen foods ingredients factory based in Ireland, announced earlier this...
81 workers laid off as Kerry Inc. closes factory in northeast Iowa

Latest News

Iowa-Wisconsin wrestling dual canceled by Wisconsin medical staff
Iowa mother and son arrested for role in Capitol riot
Iowa mother and son arrested for role in Capitol riot
Preschool funding cut by millions in state school funding bill
Preschool funding cut by millions in state school funding bill
Volunteers and Willie Ray’s Q Shack owner start driving to Texas to feed people in need
Willie Ray’s Q Shack owner and volunteers head to Texas to feed people in need