Advertisement

One injured in Black Hawk County two-vehicle crash

ap images crash generic
ap images crash generic(AP Images)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Evansdale, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:38 p.m. on Friday, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash between a Kia Forte and Ford Escape near the corner of Dubuque Road and Evans Road in Evansdale. Deputies believe that the Escape was attempting to turn left from Dubuque Road onto Evans Road, but did not give enough space to oncoming traffic. This led to Forte striking the Escape on the side, according to officials.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Mercy One in Waterloo for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Evansdale Fire Department and Evansdale Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

The driver of the Ford Escape was cited with failure to yield.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Kerry Incorporated, a frozen foods ingredients factory based in Ireland, announced earlier this...
81 workers laid off as Kerry Inc. closes factory in northeast Iowa
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
File image
Man shot and killed after breaking into Wapello County home
A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on...
Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars

Latest News

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
One dead, one injured in Cedar Rapids motel knife attack; alleged assailant shot by officer
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are...
No additional deaths from COVID-19 reported Saturday as case trend continues slide
A dock area at the Coralville Reservoir in 2020.
Proposed Iowa bill would make it a crime not to call if danger cited
Iowa Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale).
Urbandale lawmaker cited for having gun at airport