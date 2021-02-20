One injured in Black Hawk County two-vehicle crash

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Evansdale, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:38 p.m. on Friday, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash between a Kia Forte and Ford Escape near the corner of Dubuque Road and Evans Road in Evansdale. Deputies believe that the Escape was attempting to turn left from Dubuque Road onto Evans Road, but did not give enough space to oncoming traffic. This led to Forte striking the Escape on the side, according to officials.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Mercy One in Waterloo for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Evansdale Fire Department and Evansdale Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

The driver of the Ford Escape was cited with failure to yield.

