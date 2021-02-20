Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Cedar Rapids motel knife attack; alleged assailant shot by officer

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on 16th Avenue SW on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Officials said that one woman was killed and another injured in an apparent knife attack in the early morning hours. The alleged assailant was later shot by an officer while fleeing the scene.(Natalie Morris/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was killed in an early Saturday morning stabbing incident at a southwest side motel, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:46 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of an incident at the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW. A nearby officer responded to the report and located two women with apparent knife wounds. The victims informed the officer that the man who allegedly was involved had fled the scene, which led to pursuit by the officer.

During the chase of the assailant, the officer fired their gun, hitting the man. The man was then taken to a local hospital with no known status of his injuries.

The two women who were injured were taken to local hospitals, where one of the women later died. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers believe that the man and the two women were connected before the incident, but gave no further information.

The officer involved in the shooting of the alleged attacker was placed on administrative leave, according to standard department policy. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent review of the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.

No names of the people involved or other information has been released at this time.

