TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn is one step closer to heading back to the state tournament. On Friday, the Lynx defeated Columbus Catholic in the Class 2A - Region 4 semi-finals, 70-56.

The Lynx will face Bellevue in the region championship game on Wednesday. The game will be held at Cascade.

