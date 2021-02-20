No additional deaths from COVID-19 reported Saturday as case trend continues slide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials reported no new people who have died due to the novel coronavirus to the state’s total as of Saturday morning, while the seven-day trend in newly-reported cases continued to decrease.

As of 10:30 a.m, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 560 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 332,182 people total. The seven-day rolling average of new positive individuals reported per day is 497, the lowest that metric has been since August 14.

The state no longer reports the number of people considered recovered from the disease.

With no additional people who have died from the virus, the state’s total remains 5,336 since the pandemic began.

238 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of three since Friday morning’s report. 56 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of four. 24 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two. 34 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the past 24-hour reporting period.

An additional 2,121 individuals had their test results reported in the last 24 hours, leading to a positivity rate of 26.4%. The total number of people who have been tested is now 1,536,509.

