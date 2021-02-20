Advertisement

More than 1,100 boxes given to area families at “Together We Achieve” food giveaway

The giveaway is a partnership through Together We Achieve and TeamCAN to help feed area families.
Area families drive up to receive a free food box and milk gallon on Saturday.
Area families drive up to receive a free food box and milk gallon on Saturday.(KCRG)
By Natalie Morris
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 1,188 food boxes were handed out Saturday to help feed area families in Cedar Rapids.

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkeye Downs and was first come first serve.

Raymond Siddell is the founder of Together We Achieve, an organization founded after the derecho hosting the giveaway.

He says the first car was in line at 6:50 a.m and the line extending blocks down shows that people are ready to show up and get the help they need.

“That line represents our community on a very basic level, we’re one organization in a very large community. You know, we’re going to handout 1,188 boxes today and we know that’s only a splash in the bucket as far as the need is concerned,” said Siddell.

Together We Achieve aims to distribute 12,000 food boxes to the community this year.

Siddell said they were able to secure a second truck this month, so the non-profit will be hosting another giveaway next weekend on February 27th.

He says it will again be hosted at Hawkeye Downs, but the time is pending.

