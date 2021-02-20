Iowa-Wisconsin wrestling dual canceled by Wisconsin medical staff

MADISON, Wis. (KCRG) -The Iowa vs. Wisconsin wrestling dual scheduled for Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin has been canceled.

The Big Ten Conference made the announcement on Friday night following a decision to cancel the matchups by the Wisconsin medical staff.

“The University of Iowa medical staff, using Big Ten and institutional guidelines, has cleared the Iowa Wrestling team to return to competition,” said Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta in a statement. “Coach Brands and his team returned to full in-person activities Thursday. We are disappointed in the decision to cancel Sunday’s dual.”

“Our medical team did their job to the nth degree,” said Head Coach Tom Brands in a statement. “We have been diligent. We have followed protocol. We have the green light to compete from our medical professionals and per Big Ten Conference protocol.”

The Wisconsin meet was the last of the season before the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships in March.

