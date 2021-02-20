Inmate of Scott County Jail found dead in cell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the Friday morning death of an inmate of the Scott County Jail.

27-year-old Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. of Davenport was found to be unresponsive in his general population cell at the Scott County Jail by a Correctional Officer. Correctional and Medical staff responded immediately and began to attempt to resuscitate the inmate without success. When Medics arrived, the inmate was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be scheduled in the near future and will be conducted at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa. The death does not as of yet appear to be suspicious in nature.

