High-tech, low-touch exhibit offers a new way to play at Iowa Children’s Museum

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The BEAM exhibit uses an interactive projector game system, giving children and families of all ages a new way to play at The Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville.

Featuring dozens of different games, the goal is to reduce contact, lowering the chance of spreading viruses. Executive Director Jeff Capps says the projector is just the beginning of the exhibit. “It’s all going to be based on this idea of, because we’ve got it nice and dark in there, lights and shadows and just really fun things that kids can do in that regard, and also learn about light and possibly animation,” says Capps.

The museum closed for around 16 weeks last year because of COVID-19. That means months without revenue from ticket sales or new memberships, and Executive Director Jeff Capps says it was a significant hit. “There was a lot of talk in the children’s museum part of the arts and culture sector for a while, could this be the end of children’s museums? Because we are high touch, high engagement, high activity,” says Capps.

The museum recently received a $114,000 grant- part of the $7 million in CARES Act funding set aside in December to support the arts.

Capps says while that money doesn’t completely make up for the months without kids coming through the doors, it is giving them some stability. “That was huge. You look at us as an organization, in any given year we’re between $1.5- and $2-million budget. So, for us, $114,000 is a big chunk of change,” says Capps, “For morale, first and foremost. Knowing that okay, we’re going to be able to go into 2021 and figure this thing out. So, it was a huge boost for us, stabilizing our finances.”

The Iowa Children’s Museum is planning to add more to the BEAM exhibit room in the coming weeks.

It also has several other projects in the works, including it’s Eye See ‘Ems public art exhibit- ”monsters” made from found objects and reused materials. The first “monster” installment is up in the Ped Mall in Iowa City, with two more arriving soon.

One of The Iowa Children’s Museum’s major events, it’s annual gala, is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. Capps says the “Home Sweet Home” gala, on February 26th, will look different than most years, they are working to make it engaging for the entire family- including offering a kids kit. “Their kids are going to be able to join another Zoom meeting and use the toys we’ve given them and the different elements in the bag and have an interaction with one of our playologists.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.