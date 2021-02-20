Advertisement

Former Hawkeye Michael Reaves dies at 54

Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday, February 20,...
Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the age of 54 surrounded by family at this home in Georgia.(Brian Ray | Brian Ray)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday at the age of 54 surrounded by family at this home in Georgia, according to the University.

Reaves was a four-year letterman playing for both head coaches George Raveling (1985-86) and Tom Davis (1987-88).

During his four years playing for the Hawkeyes, the team won a combined 95 games, the second-most in program history over a four-year span.

Reaves and the Hawkeyes competed in four NCAA tournaments, including reaching the 1987 Elite Eight and 1988 Sweet 16.

Reaves averaged 5.5 points per game as a senior and holds the school record for best 3-point field goal percentage (.475, 29-of-61) by a Hawkeye senior on the 1987-88 team that won a school-record 30 games.

”Michael was the first person I met when I set foot on campus and we quickly became like brothers,” said Michael Morgan, who was Reaves’ roommate and teammate all four years, in a statement. “Michael was a great teammate and a great person. The one thing that I will always remember about him was his infectious smile and laugh. He had the ability to brighten your day. He will be dearly missed.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday, February 20,...
Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the age of 54 surrounded by family at this home in Georgia.(Brian Ray | Brian Ray)
Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday, February 20,...
Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the age of 54 surrounded by family at this home in Georgia.(Brian Ray | Brian Ray)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Kerry Incorporated, a frozen foods ingredients factory based in Ireland, announced earlier this...
81 workers laid off as Kerry Inc. closes factory in northeast Iowa
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
One dead, one injured in Cedar Rapids motel knife attack; alleged assailant shot by officer
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
File image
Man shot and killed after breaking into Wapello County home

Latest News

Iowa-Wisconsin wrestling dual canceled by Wisconsin medical staff
Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates a basket against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA...
Garza, Wieskamp help No. 11 Iowa beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62
Iowa tops Penn State behind Clark's 32
As former Hawkeye great Randi Henderson battles cancer, Lisa Bluder dedicates Iowa’s win
Adeline Kenlin making noise early in her career
Adeline Kenlin making noise early in her college career