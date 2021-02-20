Former Hawkeye Michael Reaves dies at 54

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday at the age of 54 surrounded by family at this home in Georgia, according to the University.

Reaves was a four-year letterman playing for both head coaches George Raveling (1985-86) and Tom Davis (1987-88).

During his four years playing for the Hawkeyes, the team won a combined 95 games, the second-most in program history over a four-year span.

Reaves and the Hawkeyes competed in four NCAA tournaments, including reaching the 1987 Elite Eight and 1988 Sweet 16.

Reaves averaged 5.5 points per game as a senior and holds the school record for best 3-point field goal percentage (.475, 29-of-61) by a Hawkeye senior on the 1987-88 team that won a school-record 30 games.

”Michael was the first person I met when I set foot on campus and we quickly became like brothers,” said Michael Morgan, who was Reaves’ roommate and teammate all four years, in a statement. “Michael was a great teammate and a great person. The one thing that I will always remember about him was his infectious smile and laugh. He had the ability to brighten your day. He will be dearly missed.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

