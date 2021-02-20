Advertisement

Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty

A former counselor at a residential treatment facility for minors, accused of sexually abusing a teen boy and later giving birth to his child, is expected to plead guilty in March.
Danielle Hook, 29.
Danielle Hook, 29.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A former counselor at a residential treatment facility for minors, accused of sexually abusing a teen boy and later giving birth to his child, is expected to plead guilty in March.

Danielle Hook, 30, was arrested in July 2020 and charged with 3rd sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a counselor, and harboring a runaway.

On Wednesday, Hook submitted a written guilty plea to charges of 3rd Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor or Therapist.

On Thursday, the written plea was rejected by a judge due to incorrect and incomplete information on the document.

A new plea hearing was set for March 18th. Hook has until March 17th to submit her new, updated written plea to the court.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Linn County District Court, an investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services and juvenile court officials discovered an alleged improper sexual relationship between Hook and a 14-year-old boy who lived at a Four Oaks facility where she was employed as a youth counselor. The exploitation took place between July 1, 2017, and November 30, 2018, according to Linn County Attorneys.

Hook was fired from her employment but was later discovered to allegedly be living with the child in Marion while he was on the run from juvenile court officials.

Prosecutors said that Hook gave birth to a child, which was connected by a DNA test to her sexual abuse of the boy. Those accusations date to January and February of 2019.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Kerry Incorporated, a frozen foods ingredients factory based in Ireland, announced earlier this...
81 workers laid off as Kerry Inc. closes factory in northeast Iowa
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
One dead, one injured in Cedar Rapids motel knife attack; alleged assailant shot by officer
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
File image
Man shot and killed after breaking into Wapello County home

Latest News

Michael Shaw McGuire, 57, of Cresco, pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of...
Cresco man pleads guilty to cyberstalking in federal court
U.S. House committee begins investigation Miller-Meeks, Hart election challenge
U.S. House committee begins investigation Miller-Meeks, Hart election challenge
Urbandale lawmaker cited for having gun at airport
Urbandale lawmaker cited for having gun at airport
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
One dead, one injured in Cedar Rapids motel knife attack; alleged assailant shot by officer