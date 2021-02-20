Cresco man pleads guilty to cyberstalking in federal court

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A man who used Facebook and mail to stalk a person has pleaded guilty in federal court in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Michael Shaw McGuire, 57, of Cresco, was pleaded guilty to four counts of cyberstalking.

At the plea hearing, McGuire admitted to using Facebook and mail to harass, intimidate and cause substantial emotional stress to the victim.

Evidence from a previous hearing established that, between August 25, 2018 and May 25, 2019, numerous yard signed were posted where the victim lived in Minnesota. The signs were said to be sexually explicit and contained the victim’s name, phone number, address and email address.

During that same time period, various friends, family, and associates of the victim received sexually explicit mailings with semi-nude photos of the victim. Various Facebook profiles also sent similar semi-nude photos to some of the victim’s contacts through Facebook and various fake dating profiles associated with the victim were also created.

McGuire will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals until his sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a possible $250,000 fine per count, and up to 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ashley Corkery and Kyndra Lundquist.

The case was also investigated by the Minnesota Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the Willmar, Minnesota Police Department, the Litchfield Minnesota Police Department, the Minnesota Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Cresco, Iowa Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

