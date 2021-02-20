Class 3A and 2A state wrestling semi-finals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Check out highlights from the Class 3A and 2A semi-finals at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines
Area wrestlers that advanced to the championship round in Class 3A:
-Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 106 pounds
-Chad Bellis (Dubuque Hempstead), 120 pounds
-Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock), 132 pounds
-Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West), 138 pounds
-Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls), 138 pounds
-Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 152 pounds
-Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar), 160 pounds
-McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock), 182 pounds
-Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 195 pounds
-Ben Kueter (Iowa City High), 195 pounds
-Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 220 pounds
Here’s a list of area wrestlers that advanced to the championship round in Class 2A:
-Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg), 106 pounds
-Brandon O’Brien (Independence), 132 pounds
-Isaiah Weber (Independence), 138 pounds
-Hayden Taylor (Solon), 160 pounds
-Carson Babcock (New Hampton), 170 pounds
-Adam Ahrendsen (Union), 182 pounds
-Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware), 195 pounds
-Jacob Reicks (New Hampton), 195 pounds
-Kobe Simon (West Liberty), 220 pounds
-Carson Petlon (West Delaware), 285 pounds
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.