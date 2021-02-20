Advertisement

Class 3A and 2A state wrestling semi-finals

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Check out highlights from the Class 3A and 2A semi-finals at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines

Area wrestlers that advanced to the championship round in Class 3A:

-Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 106 pounds

-Chad Bellis (Dubuque Hempstead), 120 pounds

-Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock), 132 pounds

-Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West), 138 pounds

-Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls), 138 pounds

-Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 152 pounds

-Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar), 160 pounds

-McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock), 182 pounds

-Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 195 pounds

-Ben Kueter (Iowa City High), 195 pounds

-Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 220 pounds

Here’s a list of area wrestlers that advanced to the championship round in Class 2A:

-Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg), 106 pounds

-Brandon O’Brien (Independence), 132 pounds

-Isaiah Weber (Independence), 138 pounds

-Hayden Taylor (Solon), 160 pounds

-Carson Babcock (New Hampton), 170 pounds

-Adam Ahrendsen (Union), 182 pounds

-Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware), 195 pounds

-Jacob Reicks (New Hampton), 195 pounds

-Kobe Simon (West Liberty), 220 pounds

-Carson Petlon (West Delaware), 285 pounds

