Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2021 starting this weekend

Cedar Rapids 9th annual Restaurant Week starts on Saturday, February 20th and runs through February 27th.(cedarrapids.org)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids 9th annual Restaurant Week starts on Saturday.

20 locally owned and operated restaurants are participating in this year’s event.

Organizers say last year’s Restaurant Week was one of the last big events in the city before the pandemic hit. Since then businesses have taken a financial hit.

With COVID-19 in mind, this year’s event will also include specialty carry-out menus and delivery options.

Organizers say this year’s event is coming at a critical time for local businesses.

“We hear that February tends to be one of the toughest times of the year for restaurants and so that’s why Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is even more important now in 2021, not only because of COVID impacts and derecho impacts but also because this just tends to be a really tough time of the year for them and restaurant week as we know really does make a difference to them,” said.

Click here to see this year’s menus.

The following restaurants will be participating:

  • Bari Italian, 450 1st St. SW
  • Black Sheep Social Club, 600 1 St. St. SE
  • Bostons, 804 5th St SE
  • Caucho, 1202 3rd St. SE Suite 102
  • Cherry Meadow Winery and Distillery, 591 62nd St. Suite 104, Marion
  • Groundswell Café, 201 3rd Ave. SW
  • Kickstand, 203 16th Ave. SE
  • Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave. SW
  • LP Street Food, 302 3rd Ave. SW
  • Lucky’s on 16th, 86 16th Ave NW
  • Mas Margaritas, 588 Boyson Rd. NE Ste. 124
  • Midtown Station, 715 2nd Ave. SE
  • NaRa Thai Cuisine, 1725 Blaris Ferry Rd., Ste 102, Marion
  • Old Neighborhood Pub, 608 16th St. NE
  • Parlor City Pub and Eatery, 1125 3rd St. SE
  • Pub 217, 217 3rd St. SE
  • Red Frog, 88 16th Ave. SW
  • Sugarfire Smoke House, 2350 Edgewood Rd. SW
  • The Class Act, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd SW
  • Vitos on 42nd Street, 4100 River Ridge Drive

