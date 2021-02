IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - <B> Athlete: </B> Isaac Weigel

School: Iowa City High

Year: Senior

Iowa City High senior swimmer Isaac Weigel recently finished second in both the 200 Individual Medley and 100 freestyle last weekend in the state swimming meet. He gained All-American recognition in the 100 freestyle.

