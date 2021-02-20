Another round of snow, then the melting begins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight ahead of snow for Sunday.

Snow will push into western Iowa early Sunday and eventually into eastern Iowa by mid to late morning. Look for some pockets of moderate snowfall at times throughout the day before snow pushes northeast out of Iowa, coming to an end in the evening. With temperatures topping out in the lower 30s, most of the area will pick up 2-4″ of wet, heavy snow. Roads will be slick throughout the day.

Temperatures into next week look to warm into the mid 30s, helping melt off some of our plentiful snowpack.

