Advertisement

A decent day before more snow returns on Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southerly winds will help warm our temperatures up on Saturday, though we will still fall short of normal highs on the day.

Partly to, at times, mostly cloudy skies can be expected with highs reaching the 20s.

Clouds thicken tonight, and snow begins toward mid-morning on Sunday. Expect a general 2 to 4 inches of accumulation out of this system of generally wet snow, causing slick roadways for much of the day. However, relatively warm temperatures in the low 30s should allow for road crews to keep up with the snow during the daytime. Just allow yourself some extra time to get to your destination if traveling on Sunday.

Precipitation ends by late evening, and then we remain dry for a while. Temperatures will actually continue to warm into the low to mid 30s for most of the week. A slight chance for some snow showers arrives on Thursday, with a somewhat better chance on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Incorporated, a frozen foods ingredients factory based in Ireland, announced earlier this...
81 workers laid off as Kerry Inc. closes factory in northeast Iowa
File image
Man shot and killed after breaking into Wapello County home
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
Des Moines-area mother and son arrested for participating in Capitol riot
A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on...
Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars
(file photo)
Pedestrian hit by car in rural Linn County

Latest News

Snow returns on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Snowfall makes a return
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Snow Sunday
Quiet afternoon, snow returns on Sunday