A decent day before more snow returns on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southerly winds will help warm our temperatures up on Saturday, though we will still fall short of normal highs on the day.

Partly to, at times, mostly cloudy skies can be expected with highs reaching the 20s.

Clouds thicken tonight, and snow begins toward mid-morning on Sunday. Expect a general 2 to 4 inches of accumulation out of this system of generally wet snow, causing slick roadways for much of the day. However, relatively warm temperatures in the low 30s should allow for road crews to keep up with the snow during the daytime. Just allow yourself some extra time to get to your destination if traveling on Sunday.

Precipitation ends by late evening, and then we remain dry for a while. Temperatures will actually continue to warm into the low to mid 30s for most of the week. A slight chance for some snow showers arrives on Thursday, with a somewhat better chance on Saturday.

