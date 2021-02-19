Advertisement

Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies

A body bag, containing the remains of a young woman, is brought out of the 1000-Bed General...
A body bag, containing the remains of a young woman, is brought out of the 1000-Bed General Hospital, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military's takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar has died.

It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detaining the country’s elected leaders and preventing Parliament from convening.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

Video showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated the motorcycle helmet she was wearing.

Her sister, speaking from a hospital mortuary, urged people not to give up their struggle to restore democracy.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, it was agreed the...
It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals
Facebook makes a power move in Australia - and may regret it
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
2 Florida women dressed as grannies for vaccine
Central Iowans are coming together to raise money for a 7-year-old girl in Hardin County.
Iowans stepping up to help buy bed for 7-year-old girl in need