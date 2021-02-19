Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar has died.

It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detaining the country’s elected leaders and preventing Parliament from convening.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

Video showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated the motorcycle helmet she was wearing.

Her sister, speaking from a hospital mortuary, urged people not to give up their struggle to restore democracy.

