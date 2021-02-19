Waverly and Iowa City West lead way in first round of Class 3A

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Waverly-Shell Rock won the dual state championship on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Go-Hawks advanced eight wrestlers to the quarterfinals in the Class 3A traditional state tournament. They’re currently in second place in team points with 28.5, but only trail Waukee by four points.

Iowa City West advanced five wrestlers to the quarterfinals and Linn-Mar had four move on.

