Waterloo man pleads guilty to lesser charges in opioid death

Marcus Anthony Sallay pleaded guilty to selling drugs to a man who died after overdosing in February 2017.
Marcus Anthony Sallay pleaded guilty to selling drugs to a man who died after overdosing in February 2017.(Black Hawk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -Marcus Anthony Sallay on Thursday admitted to selling drugs to 49-year-old Adam Sharkey in February 2017. Sharkey died the next day.

Testimony began Wednesday in Sallay’s trial. He pleaded guilty to four counts of delivery of heroin and fentanyl.

In exchange, the state dropped a manslaughter charge and agreed Sallay’s sentences would run concurrently.

Sallay also admitted to selling a fentynal and heroin mixture to a confidential informant several times following Sharkey’s death.

