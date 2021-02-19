Snowfall makes a return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend is approaching with another chance for snowfall. Saturday stays quiet with no weather-related issues. Clouds thicken up tomorrow night as a storm moves northeast from the Plains. It looks like 2-4″ will be common for snowfall accumulation across eastern Iowa on Sunday. This will be heavier snow than the past few making it harder to move. No cold air behind this system as the middle 30s look likely for highs during the early part of the week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.