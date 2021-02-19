Robbery ends in officer-involved shooting in Walgreen’s parking lot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway following a robbery that ended in an officer-involved shooting in a Walgreen’s parking lot Thursday evening.

Davenport Police say around 11:25 a.m., they responded to the 1700 block of East 12th Street for a report of an armed robbery. In a press release, police say while the suspect had left the area, they were able to identify the associated vehicle and suspect.

Around 5:45 p.m., Davenport Police say they found the vehicle involved in the robbery, identifying the suspect as the driver in the area of Kimberly Road and Division Street. That’s reportedly when they requested additional support. The vehicle with the suspect then reportedly attempted to flee the area, striking a squad car and getting stuck in a snowbank. Officers say “gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and an officer.”

The suspect was then taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The officer is said to have also been transported to a hospital for treatment and was released.

Davenport Police say the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per departmental policy.

The incident is being investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they saw 13 bullet holes on the front windshield of a white vehicle in the parking lot. They also saw at least 60 evidence tags on the ground.

A crime scene unit can also be seen in the area.

