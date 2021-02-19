Quiet the next few days, look for snow on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look fairly quiet with highs into the teens to lower 20s. Tonight, clouds will begin building from southwest to northeast and overnight lows will also follow where the clouds are. Plan on the coldest lows to occur around Dubuque tonight with readings below zero. This weekend, there are no changes to the going forecast as clouds continue to build tomorrow, leading to some snow on Sunday. At this time, a widespread 2 to 4 inch snowfall is expected with isolated higher amounts also possible. Next week, the focus is on a return to some 30s for highs. Minor snowmelt may occur next week and that may lead to fog on any given night if winds are light. Have a great weekend!

