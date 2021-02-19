Advertisement

Quiet the next few days, look for snow on Sunday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look fairly quiet with highs into the teens to lower 20s. Tonight, clouds will begin building from southwest to northeast and overnight lows will also follow where the clouds are. Plan on the coldest lows to occur around Dubuque tonight with readings below zero. This weekend, there are no changes to the going forecast as clouds continue to build tomorrow, leading to some snow on Sunday. At this time, a widespread 2 to 4 inch snowfall is expected with isolated higher amounts also possible. Next week, the focus is on a return to some 30s for highs. Minor snowmelt may occur next week and that may lead to fog on any given night if winds are light. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cold and quiet through the end of the week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
Partly cloudy & highs in the teens today