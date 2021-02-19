Advertisement

Quiet afternoon, snow returns on Sunday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another quiet afternoon expected, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in and temperatures will be near zero. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as everyone across eastern Iowa should rise into the 20s by the afternoon.

Our next system moves in Sunday morning, bringing our next potential of accumulating snow. Snow looks to be an impact throughout the entire day and areas could see between 2-4″ of snowfall, with isolated higher amounts being possible.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s starting next week, which will start to lead to some snowmelt. If winds are light through the nighttime hours next week, it would be very easy for any fog to form. Have a great weekend!

