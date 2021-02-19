Advertisement

Police: Suspect injured in shootout with Davenport officer

police
police(wagm)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say a suspect has been injured but is expected to recover following a shootout with a Davenport police officer.

The Quad-City Times reports that the incident began Thursday morning with a report of an armed robbery.

Police developed a suspect in that crime, and just before 6 p.m., a Davenport officer reported that he had spotted a car being driven by the suspect in the earlier robbery.

Several police cars then converged on the suspect’s car, and police say the suspect rammed one of the police cars before becoming stuck in a snowbank.

Police said that’s when the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, although police have not said who fired first in the shootout.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on...
Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars

Latest News

Covid-19 vaccine
Dubuque County adds phone line to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 65 and up without primary healthcare provider
Six U.S. Capitol Police officers are suspended with pay for their actions related to the...
Six US Capitol police officers suspended, 29 under investigation
A public hearing is set for Monday after noon at 5 P-M to discuss proposed changes to limit...
Public hearing over proposed limit to voting by mail set for Monday
Officials in Wapello County are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man...
Man shot and killed after breaking into Wapello County home