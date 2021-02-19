Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer

A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.(Source: Pfizer/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.

The pharmaceutical company found that the vaccine can remain stable when stored for two weeks at standard freezer temperatures - between -25 degrees and -15 degrees Celsius.

Right now, the vaccine is approved to only be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for up to five days and can only last up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer.

Pfizer submitted this new data to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it hopes the new two-week storage option would help vaccine centers and pharmacies manage their supply easier.

The data will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Texas grid operators say system back to normal; water woes rise in the South
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 558 more cases Friday
A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games
On Friday, the UNI Panthers will kick off their football season. It had been delayed last fall...
UNI Panthers kick-off football season