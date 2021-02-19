Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car in rural Linn County

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A pedestrian was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a truck in rural Linn County on Thursday.

At 5:56 P.M., emergency crews were called to the area near Coggon Rd and Sutton Rd for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

According to authorities, when the crews arrived, they discovered that a Chevy Silverado truck traveling westbound hit a man walking in the westbound portion of the road.

The driver of the truck was identified as Nathan Maher, 37, of Coggon, and the pedestrian was identified as Denvir Robertson, 37, of Shellsburg.

According to witnesses, Robertson was seen in the traveled portion of the roadway shortly before the accident.

Robertson was transported by Center Point Ambulance service to St Luke’s Hospital for his injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, the Coggon Fire Department, Center Point Fire Department and Center Point Ambulance Service all responded to the accident.

