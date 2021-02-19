Advertisement

Man shot and killed after breaking into Wapello County home

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Wapello County are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man who had broken into his home.

Wapello County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 9:19 p.m. on Thursday from a homeowner saying a man was attempting to break into their house on 97th Avenue between Ottumwa and Agency in rural Wapello County.

The Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed the man did forcibly enter the home and was shot by the homeowner inside the house.

After officials arrived, the man was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals where he died due to his injuries.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the man at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

