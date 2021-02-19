Man convicted of Iowa hit-and-run that killed professor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man who police say intentionally ran over and killed a local college instructor has been convicted of second-degree murder in the case.

The Des Moines Register reports that a jury found 50-year-old Jason Sassman guilty on Tuesday.

Sassman had been charged with first-degree murder in the April 5 death of 38-year-old Lauren Rice.

Police have said Sassman was using meth when he intentionally ran over Rice as she walked her dog, which also died. Rice was an instructor at Des Moines Area Community.

Police say Sassman told investigators he ran down Rice because he believed she was a criminal about to kill someone.

