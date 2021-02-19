Advertisement

Iowans stepping up to help buy bed for 7-year-old girl in need

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCCI) - Central Iowans are coming together to raise money for a 7-year-old girl in Hardin County.

She needs a special bed. Most people call her “The Warrior Princess.”

Lyric Albers has a number of medical conditions, including Mosaic Turners Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy.

So she needs a bed that will keep her safe at night.

Her mother, Angela Albers, adopted Lryic, and she says the bed her daughter needs is too expensive.

“I’m not a skilled carpenter, and we don’t have the $10,000 that the medical grade, safety bed she needs costs,” Albers said. “We have requested through her insurance company multiple times and have been denied multiple times. They tell us we haven’t tried enough.”

Heartland Handcraft in Adel, Iowa, is making Lyric’s bed for $6,000.

Michelle Becker, who started the fundraiser, says they only have $1,700 left to go.

My birthday wish 🎉 Maybe you all have heard that I am raising money for a special bed for a special girl 😉🤣 For my big...

Posted by Michelle Becker on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

