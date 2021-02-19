Advertisement

Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 558 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported an additional 15 COVID-19 related deaths and 558 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 331,622 COVID-19 cases and 5,336 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,803 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 533 of the reported deaths.

A total of 307,596 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reports a total of 241 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s a decrease from the 252 people reportedly hospitalized on Thursday.

The state reported 43 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 60 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 2,753 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,534,388 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 20.3 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 529,445 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 131,500 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

