Garza, Wieskamp help No. 11 Iowa beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Luka Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and No. 11 Iowa pulled away to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 on Thursday night.

Garza raised his nation-leading average to 24.7 points, making 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and grabbing eight rebounds.

Freshman Keegan Murray had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Micah Potter had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin, Brad Davison added 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice 11. T

The Badgers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

