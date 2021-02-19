Former Dubuque County insurance agent facing fraud and money laundering charges

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Dubuque County insurance agent is facing more than a dozen charges, including fraud and money laundering.

Michael Heiberger, 52, is charged with one count of Money Laundering, 6 counts of fraudulent practices and 9 counts of violating a cease and desist order.

Criminal complaints show Heiberger altered customers’ premium payment schedules and amounts to use the money for unauthorized business and personal expenses.

He also allegedly continued to act as an insurance producer in violation of a cease and desist order from last May.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at (515) 654-6556.

