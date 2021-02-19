Advertisement

Facebook makes a power move in Australia - and may regret it

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - For years, Facebook has been in a defensive crouch amid a slew of privacy scandals, antitrust lawsuits and charges that it was letting hate speech and extremism destroy democracy.

Early Thursday, though, it abruptly pivoted to take the offensive in Australia, where it lowered the boom on publishers and the government with a sudden decision to block news on its platform across the entire country.

That move could easily backfire, given concerns about the company’s influence.

But for now it’s a startling reminder of just how much power CEO Mark Zuckerberg can wield at the touch of a figurative button.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa
Energy grid is stressed over a number of states including parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, it was agreed the...
It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
2 Florida women dressed as grannies for vaccine
Central Iowans are coming together to raise money for a 7-year-old girl in Hardin County.
Iowans stepping up to help buy bed for 7-year-old girl in need