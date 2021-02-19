Advertisement

Ex-Cyclones DB Deon Broomfield returning to coach safeties

This is a 2020 photo of Deon Broomfield of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2020 photo of Deon Broomfield of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, July 29, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa State defensive back Deon Broomfield is returning to the Cyclones to coach the safeties.

Broomfield was a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans last season. Before that he coached cornerbacks at Indiana State for three years and at Western Illinois for one.

He replaces D.K. McDonald. According to media reports, McDonald is set to become safeties coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Broomfield played 50 games for the Cyclones between 2010 and 2013.

