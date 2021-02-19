Dubuque County adds phone line to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 65 and up without primary healthcare provider

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County has established a COVID-19 vaccine phone line for residents 65 and over without a primary healthcare provider.

County health officials announced the phone line on Friday saying, “Dubuque County residents 65 years and older who do not have a doctor or primary care provider can now call the Dubuque County COVID-19 Sleeves Up phone line at 563-587-4950 for assistance on how to receive a vaccine. Callers will be asked to leave their information on a recording and will be contacted directly when a vaccination appointment is available.”

Officials said local healthcare providers are continuing to contact their patients that are 65 and over to schedule vaccination appointments.

The new phone service is meant for residents age 65 and over without a primary healthcare provider.

For more general information, go to: www.dubuquecounty.org/covid19 or call 563-556-6200.

