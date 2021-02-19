Advertisement

Dubuque County adds phone line to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 65 and up without primary healthcare provider

Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine(ksla)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County has established a COVID-19 vaccine phone line for residents 65 and over without a primary healthcare provider.

County health officials announced the phone line on Friday saying, “Dubuque County residents 65 years and older who do not have a doctor or primary care provider can now call the Dubuque County COVID-19 Sleeves Up phone line at 563-587-4950 for assistance on how to receive a vaccine. Callers will be asked to leave their information on a recording and will be contacted directly when a vaccination appointment is available.”

Officials said local healthcare providers are continuing to contact their patients that are 65 and over to schedule vaccination appointments.

The new phone service is meant for residents age 65 and over without a primary healthcare provider.

For more general information, go to: www.dubuquecounty.org/covid19 or call 563-556-6200.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie shows a picture of her neighbors pool in Wylie, TX.
Cedar Rapids native experiencing Texas winter storm: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’
The Iowa State Patrol arrested a suspect on Interstate 380 with a blood alcohol concentration...
Iowa State Patrol nab drunk driver on Interstate 380 with .254% BAC
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray’s Q Shack heading to Texas to help needy following power outages and severe cold weather
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
State denies University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics new, $230 million location in North Liberty
A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on...
Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars

Latest News

With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
Iowa reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 558 more cases Friday
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer