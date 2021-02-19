Advertisement

Dubuque city officials begin planning for potential return of summer recreational activities

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a recent survey, Dubuque city officials found out an overwhelming majority of Dubuque residents want the return of summer recreational activities in some way.

“The first question we asked was, ‘Do you plan to register or participate in some form of recreation this summer?’,” Dan Kroger, the city’s recreation division manager, said. “And over 85 percent of the people that responded was flat out yes.”

Most of those recreational activities, which include public pools, were shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger said, though, a lot of planning would go into potentially reopening pools. That includes pool registration and capacity, sanitation, and temperature checks.

“Same thing with programs, because it is looking at traditional programs we have done over the summer, especially inside programs, and think about different ways we could offer similar stuff outside,” he explained.

Kroger added there are no guarantees.

I think what is important for the community is that we are going to do our best to get the information out and just an understanding that it may be fluid,” he said. “With the brochure on our website we are going to have very clear guidelines and protocols and changes in the way we are doing programs, so we want to make sure people can get through that and feel comfortable taking our programs.”

