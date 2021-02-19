Dubuque-based medical provider says patients potentially exposed to data breach
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -More than 34,00 patients may have been affected in a possible data breach at a Dubuque-based medical provider.
According to KDTH in Dubuque, Grand River Medical Group is informing patients in a letter that an unauthorized person gained access to an employee’s email account and that this person potentially viewed documents containing patients’ personal information.
