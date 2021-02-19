Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on Thursday.

Police arrested Darius Watt, 30, of Cedar Rapids and charged him with Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Under Suspension, and other traffic charges.

Darius Watt, 30, of Cedar Rapids, received multiple charges after police say he refused to stop while being chased and crashed into multiple cars on Thursday, February 18, 2021. (Linn County Jail)

According to a Facebook post by Cedar Rapids PD, at around 4:57 P.M., Cedar Rapids Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Watt traveling southbound on Interstate 380 near the 7th Street exit.

Authorities say the Watt was driving over 80 mph and weaving through traffic.

Police say Watt refused to stop, lost control, and spun out near the 1st Street exit.

Watt continued driving southbound, taking the Wilson Avenue exit and causing a multiple vehicle accident, according to police.

Watt was taken into custody without further incident.

Ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene as a precaution, but only one motorist involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.

Driver refuses to stop then causes accident. Around 4:57 pm Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle... Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.