Driver being chased by Cedar Rapids Police crashes into multiple cars

A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on Thursday, February 18, 2021.(Facebook.com/@cedarrapidspolicedepartment)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A driver who refused to stop for Cedar Rapids Police hit multiple cars before being arrested on Thursday.

Police arrested Darius Watt, 30, of Cedar Rapids and charged him with Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Under Suspension, and other traffic charges.

Darius Watt, 30, of Cedar Rapids, received multiple charges after police say he refused to stop while being chased and crashed into multiple cars on Thursday, February 18, 2021.(Linn County Jail)

According to a Facebook post by Cedar Rapids PD, at around 4:57 P.M., Cedar Rapids Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Watt traveling southbound on Interstate 380 near the 7th Street exit.

Authorities say the Watt was driving over 80 mph and weaving through traffic.

Police say Watt refused to stop, lost control, and spun out near the 1st Street exit.

Watt continued driving southbound, taking the Wilson Avenue exit and causing a multiple vehicle accident, according to police.

Watt was taken into custody without further incident.

Ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene as a precaution, but only one motorist involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.

